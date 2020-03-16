No Positive Coronavirus Tests From The Brazos County Health District As Of Monday Afternoon

As of Monday afternoon, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Brazos County.

But alternate health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan says that might change when he gives his next update Wednesday afternoon.

Ten tests conducted at the health district office have all tested negative.

But there is an unknown number of private tests that have been done but not reported to the health district.

Dr. Sullivan wants tests done for individuals who have the highest risk, because there are some investigational medications that are available.

Dr. Sullivan listed symptoms that requires medical attention, including fevers not going away, difficulty breathing, and difficulty in keeping down liquids.

He also recommended seeing your doctor to review your medications.

Dr. Sullivan continued to emphasize social distancing, especially with children. And he supports local businesses by taking advantages of drive-thru services.

The health district is now providing updates on their Facebook page Monday and Wednesday afternoons at 4:30 and Friday afternoons at 5:30.

Click below for some of the comments from Dr. Seth Sullivan on March 16, 2020:

