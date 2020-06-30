No Injuries From College Station Duplex Fire Early Tuesday Morning

No one was injured from a fire early Tuesday morning on one side of a duplex in College Station.

The cause of the fire on Oldenburg, near Wellborn and Graham Road, has not been determined.

College Station firefighters were told a smoke detector awakened the residents just after 2:30 a.m. That was credited for the residents and their dog escaping without injuries.

The residents told 9-1-1 dispatchers that living room furniture was on fire.

Firefighters arrived to find fire and smoke showing from two sides of the structure.

The fire was contained to the living room. The fire did not extend to the other unit, and those residents were away.