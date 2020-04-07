NFL Draft Set To Go Virtual

NFL Draft Set To Go VirtualSports Tuesday, April 7th, 2020
The NFL draft will be conducted in a virtual format, with team personnel working from their homes. The draft originally was scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, but the NFL canceled all public events last month as a safeguard against the coronavirus. In a memo sent to the 32 teams and obtained by The Associated Press, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined procedures for the April 23-25 draft. The guidelines include no group gatherings.
Posted by Zach Taylor on Apr 7 2020. Filed under Sports.