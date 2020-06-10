New Brazos County Precinct 2 Commissioner Is Former Bryan Councilman Chuck Konderla

A former Bryan city councilman has been appointed to the Brazos County commission.

Chuck Konderla was named by county judge Duane Peters to fill the vacancy in precinct two following last month’s death of Sammy Catalena.

Konderla and Catalena are Republicans. Peters said he reviewed the applications and visited with an disclosed number of candidates.

Konderla says his interest in the position goes back two years when he learned Catalena was serving his last term.

Konderla visited with Catalena and Peters.

Konderla, who will serve through the November election, is interested in being the Republican nominee for the remaining two years of Catalena’s term.

The GOP nominee will be selected in August by the chairs of the precinct committees who live in the second district. Democrats will go through a similar process to determine their nominee.

Click below for comments from Chuck Konderla, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver, and the announcement from county judge Duane Peters during the June 9, 2020 Brazos county commissioners court meeting.

Listen to “Visit with new Brazos County commissioner Chuck Konderla” on Spreaker.

Listen to “Brazos County judge Duane Peters appoints former Bryan councilman Chuck Konderla as precinct 2 commissioner” on Spreaker.