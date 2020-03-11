NCAA President Mark Emmert says basketball tournament games will be played without fans because coronavirus

NCAA President Mark Emmert says basketball tournament games will be played without fans because coronavirusSports Wednesday, March 11th, 2020
NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will be played without fans in the arenas because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. Emmert says he made the decision to conduct both the men’s and women’s tournaments, which begin next week, with only essential staff and limited family in attendance.
NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN
— NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138035
Posted by Zach Taylor on Mar 11 2020. Filed under Sports.