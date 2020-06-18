NCAA Approves Preseason Practice Model

The NCAA has approved a six week preseason practice schedule for the 2020 football season.

Under the model, school’s beginning the season on Saturday, Sept. 5th, may require student-athletes to participate in up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week from July 13-23.

From July 24 through Aug. 6, student-athletes may be required to participate in up to 20 hours of countable athletically related activities per week (not more than four hours per day) as follows:

Up to eight hours per week for weight training and conditioning.

Up to six hours per week for walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football.

Up to six hours per week for meetings, which may include film review, team meetings, position meetings, one-on-one meetings, etc.

During this 14-day period, student-athletes are required to get at least two days off.

Texas A&M is set to kick-off the season on September 5th against Abilene Christian.

Story courtesy of NCAA