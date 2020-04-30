NASCAR to resume season May 17 with seven races in 10 days

 LISTEN LIVE 
Posted by Sports Thursday, April 30th, 2020

By JENNA FRYER

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ NASCAR will resume its season without fans starting May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. The premier Cup Series will then race three more times in a 10-day span, with one more at Darlington and then two at the track outside Charlotte, North Carolina. NASCAR joins the UFC as the first major sports organizations to announce specific return to play plans since the coronavirus pandemic shut down U.S. sports in mid-March.

