Home » Sports » NASCAR shut down until May

NASCAR shut down until May

Posted by Sports Tuesday, March 17th, 2020

UNDATED (AP) _ NASCAR has suspended its season until May as part of the CDC’s recommendation to postpone gatherings for the next eight weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision came after at least two Monday conference calls between the sanctioning body and its team owners. The series plans to return to the track at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia on May 9.

