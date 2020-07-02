Music Park Dedication at Veteran’s Park

Kendra Davis, Conventions Marketing Manager at Experience Bryan College Station, visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about this Saturday’s music park dedication and other events at Veteran’s Park.

Listen to “Rotary District 5890 dedicates music park at Veteran’s Park” on Spreaker.

News release from Experience Bryan College Station:

BRYAN COLLEGE STATION, TX – As part of their annual event, the Rotary District 5890 will be dedicating a music park to Veteran’s Park as a gift to the Bryan College Station community.

Gary Gillen, District Governor of Rotary District 5890, and Texas A&M class of 1980, has been a life-long supporter of causes in support of veterans, children and education. Aware of the lasting effects that music has on both the listener and creator, Gillen and Kingwood Rotary District 5890 hope the music park will help those battling PTSD and other mental illnesses.

“We felt an outdoor music park in the Veterans Memorial Park would be a positive, long term gift to the Bryan College Station community,” said Gillen. “It is our hope that we have planted a seed, and that other local groups will add to the music park to make it even better – the park was designed so it could easily be expanded.”

“The College Station Parks and Recreation Department is honored that the Rotary Club District 5890, has chosen to gift this incredible outdoor musical playscape,” said David Schmitz, Director of the City of College Station Parks and Recreation. “The local citizens will enjoy playing with the equipment and creating their own musical masterpieces.”

The music park dedication will take place on July 4 at 10 a.m. The public is invited to come to the dedication and participate in a monument tour at Veteran’s Park afterwards at 10:30 a.m.

“We would be very happy for the public to attend the dedication of the music park,” said Gillen. “The dedication and ceremony offering our appreciation to Vietnam War veterans will be followed by tours of the monuments, and will be guided by Bryan Rotary Club Members. All of this is part of our gift to the community, and anyone is invited.”

Following the dedication is a Governor’s Picnic catered by The George Hotel and Cavalry Court Hotel at the American Pavilion to honor Vietnam War Veterans. Those attending will be commemorated for their service and presented with a certificate and pin.

As part of both the dedication and pinning ceremony, the College Station Parks and Recreation and Experience Bryan College Station have implemented extra safety measures to abide with CDC guidelines and additional orders set in place.

“During this event, the College Station Parks and Recreation strongly encourages participants to follow social distancing guidelines, practice good hygiene, and wear

a face mask,” said Schmitz.

Additional signage will be placed around the park to promote social distancing and the importance of hand-washing.

“I hope to one-day visit a much-expanded music park, and see adults and children using and enjoying the outdoors and playing the instruments,” said Gillen. “I hope veterans will see this as a gift of appreciation for the freedoms we enjoy that they fought for, and most of all, I hope the community accepts this park as a token of our appreciation for your kindness.”

To learn more about the Rotary District 5890, visit portal.clubrunner.ca/3939.