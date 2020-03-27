 LISTEN LIVE 
Home » News » Multiple Law Enforcement Officers In A Chase Through Burleson And Brazos Counties

Multiple Law Enforcement Officers In A Chase Through Burleson And Brazos Counties

Posted by News Friday, March 27th, 2020

A Somerville woman in a stolen SUV led multiple law enforcement officers on a chase Friday afternoon through Burleson and Brazos counties.

DPS Sgt. Jimmy Morgan says the pursuit started east of Caldwell on Highway 21 near FM 2000, when a Burleson County deputy discovered the stolen vehicle.

During the 49 minute pursuit, the woman threw items out of the SUV that struck patrol vehicles.

The chase ended after the SUV drove over spikes on Highway 6 the Navasota River.

The driver is then accused of getting out of the SUV and began swinging a bat.

Trooper Morgan says that resulted in the woman being shot with a Taser.

29 year old Tabitha Windom was transported to the Burleson County jail on charges that include unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest, and aggravated assault.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138356

Posted by on Mar 27 2020. Filed under News.
Listen Live to WTAW 1620

Let the community know how you’ve adjusted your operations due to the COVID-19 situation.

WTAW Cares - Business Update

© 2020 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-