Multiple Law Enforcement Officers In A Chase Through Burleson And Brazos Counties

A Somerville woman in a stolen SUV led multiple law enforcement officers on a chase Friday afternoon through Burleson and Brazos counties.

DPS Sgt. Jimmy Morgan says the pursuit started east of Caldwell on Highway 21 near FM 2000, when a Burleson County deputy discovered the stolen vehicle.

During the 49 minute pursuit, the woman threw items out of the SUV that struck patrol vehicles.

The chase ended after the SUV drove over spikes on Highway 6 the Navasota River.

The driver is then accused of getting out of the SUV and began swinging a bat.

Trooper Morgan says that resulted in the woman being shot with a Taser.

29 year old Tabitha Windom was transported to the Burleson County jail on charges that include unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest, and aggravated assault.