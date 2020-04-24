More Coronavirus Financial Assistance Coming To Small Businesses And Non-Profit Agencies In The Brazos Valley And B/CS

Organizers of the Brazos Valley coronavirus relief fund for non-profits and small businesses have announced they are opening a third round of grant applications. The application window starts Saturday at 9 a.m. and continues until next Thursday at noon. Click HERE for details on applying and donating at uwbv.org/covid19.

The Bryan city council held a special meeting Friday morning and approved expanding a $500,000 contribution to the Brazos Valley coronavirus relief fund to include rent and utility payments for Bryan based small businesses and non-profits.

Thursday night, the College Station city council approved setting aside $250,000 dollars for loans to College Station based small businesses. Economic development director Natalie Ruiz says applicants could receive up to $25,000 dollars. What was described as a “bridge loan” could be repaid immediately with federal money, or over a three year period with an interest rate of three percent. Ruiz says a similar program has the endorsement of the Bryan Business Council’s finance committee. A special meeting of the Bryan Business Council is scheduled for Monday afternoon to consider participating.

Click below for comments from Natalie Ruiz from the April 23, 2020 College Station city council meeting.

Listen to “College Station city council approves coronavirus small business loan program” on Spreaker.