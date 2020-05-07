Monday Deadline To Enter BTU Calendar Contest

WTAW’s Bill Oliver visits with BTU’s Meagan Brown about the annual BTU calendar contest, which in previous years was handled in Bryan ISD classrooms but was affected by this year’s coronavirus pandemic.

Monday, May 11 is the deadline for qualifying kindergarten through fourth grade students.

Additional information from BTU:

For over 25 years, Bryan Texas Utilities has partnered with elementary school students in our service territory to create a fun and educational calendar for the community. Normally this is done through art instructors at individual schools, but with the coronavirus pandemic ongoing and schools closed, we have come up with an alternate way for kids to submit their artwork.

BTU will be accepting submissions for the 2021 year calendar in two formats, online and by mail, and we need your help! This year’s topic is “How is Electricity Important?” The designs should focus on the ways we use electricity in our lives.

We need young students to use their creative talents to design some excellent artwork. Artwork must be drawn on 8 ½ x 11 sheet of paper. The contest is limited to Kindergarten through Fourth Grade students living in and attending school or home schooled in the BTU service area.

Parents or guardians of the students can either submit the artwork using our online form, or they may download a copy of the submission form and mail it in with the artwork attached. Forms and information, which are also available in Spanish, can be found online.

All submissions must be entered online or postmarked by May 11, 2020.