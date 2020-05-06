Monday And Tuesday Fire Responses By The College Station Fire Department

College Station firefighters respond to another pair of cooking fires.

Monday night at Landmark Apartments near the post office, a resident reported her stovetop burner flared up while using cooking oil. The resident, who knew she should not use water to extinguish a fire involving cooking oil, left the apartment, called 9-1-1, and started alerting her neighbors. Firefighters arrived in time that there was no structural damage to the apartment. There was enough damage in the kitchen area that the resident was displaced for at least one night.

Firefighters are still investigating a cooking fire from Tuesday morning on Holleman near Holik.

Another Tuesday morning call sent CSFD crews to Howdy’s Pizza to put out a rubbish fire next to the building.