MLB Owners Propose First Economic Plan for Abbreviated Season

Major League Baseball owners unveiled their first economic proposal for to the players union this afternoon.

The plan would reportedly call for an 82-game season and would cut the salaries of the highest-paid players, while the lowest-paid would take lesser cuts from their prorated shares.

The two sides reached an agreement back in March that gave players a full prorated share of their salaries, but that deal took into consideration fans in the stands.