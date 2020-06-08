MLB owners make another proposal

MLB owners make another proposalSports Monday, June 8th, 2020
NEW YORK (AP) _ Major League Baseball is making another try to start the season in early July. The proposal calls for a 76-game regular season, expanding the playoffs from 10 teams to as many as 16 and allowing players to earn about 75% of their prorated salaries. Players have refused cuts beyond what they agreed to in March shortly after the pandemic began.
Posted by Zach Taylor on Jun 8 2020. Filed under Sports.