MLB offers players 80% of prorated salaries, 72-game season

UNDATED (AP) _ Major League Baseball has offered players 80% of their prorated salaries and a 72-game regular season in an effort to start the pandemic-delayed season. That’s according to details of the proposal obtained today by The Associated Press. Players would get 70% of their prorated salaries during the regular season and the rest for completion of the postseason.