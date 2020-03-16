MLB delays opening day to mid-May at earliest due to virus

By RONALD BLUM

NEW YORK (AP) _ Major League Baseball has pushed back opening day until mid-May at the earliest because of the coronavirus. The move came Monday after the federal government recommended restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement following a conference call with executives of the 30 teams. MLB says it is committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Sunday that gatherings of 50 people or more be canceled or postponed across the country for the next eight weeks.