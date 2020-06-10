Midwestern State coach, former Texas Tech title guard Noel Johnson dies

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (AP) _ Midwestern State women’s basketball coach Noel Johnson has died from ovarian cancer at age 47.

Johnson was also the point guard for Texas Tech’s 1993 national championship team.

Her 159 wins in 12 seasons as Midwestern’s coach were the most in program history. As a Texas Tech player from 1991-95, Johnson helped the Lady Raiders to four consecutive Southwest Conference championships and the NCAA Sweet 16 each of those four seasons.

A memorial celebrating Johnson’s life is scheduled for June 20 on the Midwestern State campus.