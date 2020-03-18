 LISTEN LIVE 
Men’s Basketball Final AP Top 25

Posted by Sports Wednesday, March 18th, 2020
  1. Kansas, 28-3
  2. Gonzaga, 29-2
  3. Dayton, 29-2
  4. Florida State, 26-5
  5. Baylor, 26-4
  6. San Diego State, 30-2
  7. Creighton, 24-7
  8. Kentucky, 25-6
  9. Michigan State, 22-9
  10. Duke, 25-6
  11. Villanova, 24-7
  12. Maryland, 24-7
  13. Oregon, 24-7
  14. BYU, 24-7
  15. Louisville, 24-7
  16. Seton Hall, 21-9
  17. Virginia, 23-7
  18. Wisconsin, 21-10
  19. Ohio State, 21-10
  20. Auburn, 25-6
  21. Illinois, 21-10
  22. Houston, 23-8
  23. West Virginia, 21-10
  24. Butler, 22-9
  25. Iowa, 20-11

Others receiving votes:
Stephen F. Austin 75, Providence 66, East Tennessee State 59, Michigan 53, Penn State 42, Utah State 40, Saint Mary’s 9, Arizona 7, Liberty 6, USC 6, Richmond 5, Northern Iowa 4, UCLA 4, New Mexico State 4, Rutgers 4, Texas Tech 3, Vermont 2, LSU 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Mississippi State 1, Florida 1

