Matt Kenseth back to NASCAR as Larson replacement at Ganassi

Matt Kenseth back to NASCAR as Larson replacement at Ganassi

Posted by Sports Monday, April 27th, 2020

By JENNA FRYER

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Former NASCAR champion Matt Kenseth will come out of retirement to compete for Chip Ganassi Racing. He is the replacement for fired driver Kyle Larson, who lost his job two weeks ago for using a racial slur while competing in a virtual race. Ganassi developement driver Ross Chastain was considered a replacement but the team instead went with Kenseth. He is a two-time Daytona 500 winner. Ganassi says the team will ask NASCAR for a waiver to make Kenseth eligible to race for the title this season.

