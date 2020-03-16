March Arrest By College Station Police Following A February Hit And Run Crash Involving Property Damage

A Bryan woman is arrested by College Station police on a charge of a hit and run crash where an iron fence went through the windshield of her SUV and a medium sized tree was uprooted.

27 year old Kaitlin Keaton was booked and bonded out of jail March 11th on a charge of failing to notify Texas A&M and the city of College Station about the crash at South College and Cross that took place the morning of February 21st.

According to the CSPD arrest report, Keaton was found after an officer found her drivers license and a pay stub in the SUV.

She was wearing clothes matching a witnesses’s description, which contained mud and blood.

Damage to the fence and tree owned by A&M was estimated at more than $10,000 dollars.