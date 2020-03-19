Los Angeles Rams release running back Todd Gurley

By GREG BEACHAM

LOS ANGELES (AP) _The Los Angeles Rams have released Todd Gurley. The superstar running back had amassive contract and a troubling injury history. The Rams made the move severalminutes before roughly $10 million in the three-time Pro Bowl selection’scontract became fully guaranteed. Gurley will consume $20.15 million in deadsalary cap space this season for the Rams, who signed the 2015 first-round pickto a four-year, $60 million contract with $45 million guaranteed in June 2018.Gurley was cut before even playing the first year of that contract extension,which made him the highest-paid running back in the NFL at the time.