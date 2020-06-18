Long Lines At The Brazos County Tax Office Expected To Get Longer As Deadline Approaches For Split Property Tax Payments

Two hour lines at the Brazos County tax office are expected to get longer.

That’s due to the June 30th deadline to make second half property tax payments.

Tax assessor-collector Kristy Roe says the tax office lobby has fully reopened and most employees are back at work.

Her expectation for longer lines is based on serving 5,700 property tax customers in the last two weeks of June 2019.

She also says does not have enough employees or budget authority to expand hours.

Roe says she understands those who want to complete their transactions in person instead of online.

One option is parking at the tax office and dropping off payments and statements in one of two dropboxes. One is in the drive thru lane and another has been set up at the front door where an employee is keeping track of who is inside for social distancing purposes.

For customers having trouble coming up with the payment, Roe says state law does not allow making multiple split payments.

Instead of being charged 13 percent for delinquent taxes, Roe suggests going to the tax office website and consider using the PayPal credit option.

Roe also invites customers to call, adding that messages are returned within 24 hours.

Click HERE for more information from the tax office website.

Click below for comments from Kristy Roe, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver:

News release from Brazos County tax assessor-collector Kristy Roe:

The Brazos County Tax Office has expanded their services this week. The Tax Office lobby is now open from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM. The public’s access to the lobby is limited to accommodate for social distancing. Entrance and exit to the lobby is limited to the front door only to enable staff to track the number of customers in house. The lobby exit is still being used for Dealer and Title company pick up and drop off as well as deliveries.

While virtually all motor vehicle transactions still enjoy an extension set to expire 60 days past the end of the statewide disaster, many Brazos County residents do have a property tax deadline the end of June. For those who took advantage of the split payment option on their 2019 taxes, the second payment is due on or before June 30. There will be a day-time drop box available in the tax office vestibule for those wishing to drop off tax payments, and the night deposit in lane one of the drive through area is available 24-7. Property tax information and payment options are available at www.brazostax.org. Copies of statements and receipts are on the website as well. The website is compatible with smart phones, tablets and computers. Payments can also be mailed to the office at 4151 County Park Ct., Bryan, TX, 77802.

Residents are urged to adjust their trips to the tax office taking the new hours into account. The office has established several protocols to help keep both the customers and the staff safe from exposure to COVID-19. Not only are all staff required to wear masks unless at their stations, but all stations are cleaned between customers. Employee temperatures are taken daily and social distancing measures have been established throughout the office with periodic additional cleaning of break and training areas, door handles and equipment. Customers will note that all stations now include Plexiglas shields between the staff and the public. For the benefit of the rest of the customers, the office does request that residents wear face coverings when visiting.

Brazos County Residents are still urged to consider and look into other options when looking to take care of their tax office business. Services provided by the Brazos County Tax Office can be handled over the internet, through the mail, or by using the night drop box.