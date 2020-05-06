Local Woman Arrested On An Animal Cruelty Charge

A decomposed dog in a College Station apartment leads to an arrest on an animal cruelty charge.

20 year old Madeline Clark is accused of leaving a large breed dog unattended long enough to require a professional cleanup in the apartment that was estimated to cost thousands of dollars.

According to the College Station police arrest report, the detective wrote the dog was in a severe state of decomposition.

A maintenance worker described the smell as “disgusting”, and the odor resulted in another employee vomiting multiple times.

According to the person who was hired to do the clean up, he estimated the dog had been dead at least one week and possibly as long as one month.

Clark told the detective she had been living with her boyfriend in Bryan and was working. She was not sure exactly how long she had been away without checking on her dog, and she did not arrange for anyone to check on the dog.

Clark is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.