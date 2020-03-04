 LISTEN LIVE 
Local Scholarship Winners From The San Antonio Livestock Show Visit Brazos County Commissioners

Wednesday, March 4th, 2020

Local scholarship winners from the San Antonio Livestock Show paid a visit at this week’s Brazos County commission meeting.

The group of 4-H and FFA members reported on receiving $10,000 dollar scholarships.

Click below for comments from the March 3, 2020 Brazos County commission meeting.

Listen to “Brazos County commissioners hear from livestock show scholarship winners” on Spreaker.

Screen shot from the Brazos County Twitter account.

