Local Scholarship Winners From The San Antonio Livestock Show Visit Brazos County Commissioners

Local scholarship winners from the San Antonio Livestock Show paid a visit at this week’s Brazos County commission meeting.

The group of 4-H and FFA members reported on receiving $10,000 dollar scholarships.

Click below for comments from the March 3, 2020 Brazos County commission meeting.

Listen to “Brazos County commissioners hear from livestock show scholarship winners” on Spreaker.

