Local Enforcement Of Wearing Face Coverings And Social Distancing

Reports of people not complying with mandatory orders for face coverings and social distancing in College Station have been received and investigated by police, code enforcement, and mayor Karl Mooney.

Mooney said during Monday’s health district report that verbal warnings have been given, which could lead those offenders to possible fines for continued violations.

Bryan police report no citations or documented warnings. But BPD officers who have responded to a few complaints have educated citizens.

Texas A&M police and the Brazos County sheriff’s office have not issued any warnings or citations.