Lake Bryan Reopens, B/CS Libraries Update Schedules, And Future City Of Bryan Reopenings Are Announced

Lake Bryan reopened Friday. Supervisor Meagan Brown says they will be open regular hours with the exception of no overnight camping. Social distancing will be enforced. Kayak and paddleboard rentals are available. But there is no food service because last year’s restaurant operator chose not to renew their lease.

The Bryan/College Station library system begins its comeback Friday with reopening book drops to return items. And customers can make reservations for future pickup. Curbside service at the libraries begins Monday, May 4. Library buildings won’t reopen to the public until a week from Monday, May 11, and then it’s only for come and go activities.

The city of Bryan announces the municipal office building will reopen for some in person services on Monday, May 4. The vital statistics office will remain closed to in person visits until further notice. Also reopening Monday are the police department lobby, the municipal services center, and the Bryan city cemetery office. The Bryan animal center will reopen Tuesday, May 5, by appointment only, Bryan municipal court reopens a week from Monday, May 11, and closed until further notice are city pools, the tennis center, the Neal recreation center, the BTU office, and Coulter Field.

News release from the B/CS library system:

BCS Library System resuming services in phases

As the state of Texas begins to gradually reopen public spaces, the Bryan + College Station Public Library System will also reopen in phases, to ensure patrons and staff remain healthy and safe.

Following is the planned reopening schedule:

May 1

• Libraries will remain closed, but library patrons may begin returning items to book drops.

• Patrons can begin to place holds online.

• Librarians will continue to provide adult and youth programming on the BCS Library System’s social media pages.

May 4- 8

• Library buildings remain closed, but curbside hold pickup services will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Clara B. Mounce Public Library and Larry J. Ringer Public Library.

• Patrons can place holds on items online or by phone – Mounce: 979.209.5600; Ringer: 979.764.3416. When they arrive to pick up items, they should call the library to notify staff that they are outside. They will be asked to park in designated parking, remain in their car and pop their trunk for staff to place checked out items.

• Adult and youth librarians will continue to provide programming on the BCS Library System’s social media pages.

May 11- 16

• Libraries will open at 25% occupancy for come-and-go activities during the following hours: Clara B. Mounce Public Library – Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Larry J. Ringer Library and Carnegie History Center – Monday, Wednesday and Friday 1 to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Library patrons are encouraged to continue placing items on hold and using the curbside and book drop services.

• Librarians will continue to provide adult and youth programming on the BCS Library System’s social media pages.

• Computers will be available for use, with social distancing protocols in place.

Meeting room spaces are closed during the duration of this phased opening. Patrons should conduct in-person business at the libraries as quickly as possible in order to reduce in-person contact with others. Patrons also will be asked to observe social distancing guidelines by staying at least 6 feet from anyone not in their household.

Library staff also will ensure the facilities are continually disinfected in accordance with CDC protocols.

Further reopening plans have not been finalized, but patrons are encouraged to check bcslibrary.org for updates.

News release from the city of Bryan:

Several City of Bryan buildings will soon begin reopening to the public on a limited basis.

Members of the public are still encouraged to continue conducting business with the city remotely, where possible. A list of ways to do so is available on the city’s website.

All visitors to city buildings will be asked to continue practicing social distancing of at least 6 feet and safe hygiene. Additionally, all visitors will be asked to complete a questionnaire before being allowed to access city facilities.

Municipal Office Building: The building will be open to the public for some in-person services on May 4, including Development Services. The city’s Vital Statistics office will remain closed to in-person visits until further notice. Residents should continue to conduct business online or by phone at 979.209.5007. Fiscal services will not accept in-person payments at this time. Anyone needing to make a payment may do so over the phone by calling 979.209.5080.

BTU Office: The BTU lobby will remain closed to the public until further notice. In addition to the 24-hour payment kiosk, BTU’s drive-through remains open for normal business hours.

Municipal Court: The Municipal Court building will open to the public on Monday, May 11. Anyone with questions before then should call 979.209.5400.

Animal Center: The Bryan Animal Center will be open for regular hours beginning Tuesday, May 5, by appointment only. Please call 979.209.5260 to make an appointment

Police Department: The Police Department’s lobby will open to the public on May 4.

Fire Department: All fire stations will remain closed to the public until further notice.

Public Works: The Municipal Services Center will open to the public on May 4. Residents are encouraged to continue using the Public Works Call Center at 979.209.5900 to report issues.

Parks & Recreation: The Parks & Recreation offices will open to the public on May 11. Registration is available online or via phone by calling 979.209.5528. The Cemetery office will open to the public on May 4. City pools, splash pads, pavilions, the Bryan Tennis Center and the Neal Rec Center will remain closed until further notice.

Coulter Field: Coulter Field will remain closed to the public until further notice.