Kawhi Leonard has 25 points, Clippers rout Rockets 120-105

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

HOUSTON (AP) _ Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rolled over the Houston Rockets 120-105 on Thursday night for their sixth straight victory. The Rockets were done in by their shooting woes in a game that was billed as a matchup of two of the top teams in the Western Conference, but was a rout almost from the start. Houston had a chance to take the season series and secure the tiebreaker over the Clippers, but the loss left the teams tied 2-2. Houston made just 7 of 42 3-pointers to drop its second straight game in embarrassing fashion after losing to the lowly New York Knicks on Monday night. Russell Westbrook led the Rockets with 29 points and 15 rebounds. James Harden was 4 of 17, missed all eight 3-pointers he attempted and had 16 points.

