Justin Verlander Out For Six Weeks Following Surgery

HOUSTON (AP) – Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander had surgery on his right groin and is expected to be out about six weeks. The timing gives Verlander time to heal before opening day, which had been pushed back to mid-May at the earliest because of the new coronavirus. Verlander dealt with the problem early in spring training. His first start was delayed until March 3 because of discomfort in his right groin. He made two starts pitching 4 2/3 innings with a 3.86 ERA. General manager James Click said Verlander had a setback in his rehabilitation.