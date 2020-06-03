Johnny Majors, former Tennessee and Pitt coach, dies at 85

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ College Football Hall of Famer Johnny Majors, the coach of Pittsburgh’s 1976 national championship team and a former coach and star player at Tennessee, has died. He was 85. Majors died Wednesday at home, according to a statement from his wife. Majors compiled a 185-137-10 record in 29 seasons as a head coach at Iowa State, Pittsburgh and Tennessee. He finished second to Notre Dame’s Paul Hornung in the 1956 Heisman Trophy balloting.