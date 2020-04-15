Isolation & Quarantine, But No Positive Coronavirus Cases At Brazos County’s Juvenile And Adult Detention Facilities

 LISTEN LIVE 
Posted by Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Wednesday, April 15th, 2020

There is isolation, but there are no positive coronavirus cases in Brazos County’s detention centers.

Juvenile detention director Linda Ricketson told county commissioners on Tuesday that four are in isolation out of a total population of 15. She says all youth and employees are health.

Sheriff Chris Kirk says five inmates are in isolation out of total population of 484. The sheriff says no inmates have been tested because they have displayed no symptoms. And two staff members who are in quarantine following possible exposure are expected to return to work in the next six days.

The sheriff also reported the state prison system has stopped accepting county transfers until after the pandemic ends.

