High School Baseball Scores: Thursday, March 12th

Posted by Sports Friday, March 13th, 2020

A&M Consolidated – 5   Spring Hill – 4  (Another Broken Egg Invitational)

A&M Consolidated – 10   Lindale – 2  (Another Broken Egg Invitational)

 

Austin LBJ – 3   Bryan – 2   (Central Texas Invitational)

Bryan – 2   Hutto – 0   (Central Texas Invitational)

 

McCallum – 6   College Station – 1   (Leander Tournament)

College Station – 8   East View – 2   (Leander Tournament)

 

Rudder – 7   Nacogdoches – 0   (Pete Runnels Tournament)

 

*BISD teams will suspend play starting Friday, March 13th until March 24th. CSISD teams will suspend play starting Saturday, March 14th until March 20th. 

 

 

