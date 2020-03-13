High School Baseball Scores: Thursday, March 12th

A&M Consolidated – 5 Spring Hill – 4 (Another Broken Egg Invitational)

A&M Consolidated – 10 Lindale – 2 (Another Broken Egg Invitational)

Austin LBJ – 3 Bryan – 2 (Central Texas Invitational)

Bryan – 2 Hutto – 0 (Central Texas Invitational)

McCallum – 6 College Station – 1 (Leander Tournament)

College Station – 8 East View – 2 (Leander Tournament)

Rudder – 7 Nacogdoches – 0 (Pete Runnels Tournament)

*BISD teams will suspend play starting Friday, March 13th until March 24th. CSISD teams will suspend play starting Saturday, March 14th until March 20th.