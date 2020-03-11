Harden with 37; Rockets end skid in 117-111 win over ‘Wolves

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

HOUSTON (AP) _ James Harden had 37 points and the Houston Rockets snapped a four-game skid with a 117-111 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. The Rockets trailed for much of the early part of this game, but used a big run in the third quarter to take the lead and hold on for the win. It was a much-needed victory for a team which called a blowout loss to Orlando on Sunday night “rock bottom.”