Hamlin caps marathon day of racing at Pocono with 4th win

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) _ Round 2 at Pocono went to Denny Hamlin. Hamlin seized the spotlight, specifically in victory lane when Pocono had to set up lights after the race ended in the dark.

Hamlin topped Kevin Harvick on Sunday night to win the second Cup race of the weekend at Pocono Raceway and flip the result of the opener. The 1-2 finish out of each driver is a clear sign two of the best drivers in the game are poised again to make a championship push.

Brandon Jones took home a trophy and sent a car to the scrap heap in about an hour at Pocono. Jones won Sunday’s Truck Series before wrecking on the first lap of the Xfinity Series race. Pocono became the first track to hold a Truck, Xfinity and Cup race on the same day.