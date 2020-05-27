Hail And High Winds Move Through The Brazos Valley

High winds and hail Wednesday afternoon generated power outages and property damage around the Brazos Valley.

Ten repair crews from BTU dealt with almost 100 power outages affecting almost 1,500 customers. A WTAW listener texted a photo of an electric meter with the glass cover shattered by hail.

College Station Utilities repair crews are dealt with 15 outages affecting almost 600 customers.

Wednesday’s official peak wind gust at Easterwood Airport was 62 miles per hour.

Winds were strong enough at Bryan Broadcasting offices at the top or the fifth floor of Crystal Park Plaza in College Station that the building moved…similar to the swaying at the old Kyle Field during a Texas A&M football game.

Damage from hail, according to one WTAW listener, left their vehicle looking like a dimpled golf ball. Another listener texted the hail left all the trees in their neighborhood looking like they got one of those COVID haircuts.

Rainfall amounts from WTAW listeners include 2.41 inches in south College Station on Merlin Drive…near Rock Prairie and Dowling…and 2.25 inches three miles northwest of Easterwood Airport. The official rain gauge, at Easterwood Airport, measured .63-hundredths of an inch. WTAW listeners report 1.09 inches in 20 minutes in Wellborn, 1.25 inches in College Station near Barron and Longmire on Oriole Court, and .92-hundredths of an inch in the Blackjack community east of Hearne.