Grimes County Has Its First Positive Test For Coronavirus

Grimes County has reported its first person who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Grimes County emergency management coordinator David Lilly tells our sister station Navasota News that the patient is a man in his 50’s, and that they are working on who the person has been in contact with, among other things.

Lilly urges citizens “not to freak out over this”, adding “98 percent survival rate is a pretty darn good average”, “we ask people to continue using their precautionary measures”, and “try as best you can to go about your normal business and maintain normal lives””in an abnormal world”.

Click below for comments from David Lilly, visiting with Andre Perrard of sister station Navasota News.

Listen to “First Grimes County resident who has tested positive for coronavirus” on Spreaker.