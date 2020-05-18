Governor Greg Abbott Sets Return for Local, Professional Sports

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says local and professional sports will be able to return to on May 31st.

Abbott made the announcement during a public press conference Monday afternoon implementing “Phase 2” of the state’s reopening.

The governor says youth sports camps and little leagues can return to action at the end of May, as well as professional sports such as golf, auto racing and baseball.

The PGA is scheduled to resume its season on June 11th at the Charles Schwab Invitational at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.

MLB’s Houston Astros and Texas Rangers have yet to take the field since spring training was cut short in March.