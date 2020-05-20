Funeral Services Announced For Brazos County Commissioner And Businessman Sammy Catalena

Funeral services have been announced for Sammy Catalena.

The Brazos County commissioner, businessowner, and lifelong resident died Tuesday.

Visitation will take place at Hillier Funeral Home in Bryan next Tuesday from one until 7:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will held at St. Joseph’s Catholic church next Wednesday at two p.m.

Additional information courtesy of Hillier Funeral Home:

Sammy Catalena, 72, of Bryan, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

A Visitation will be held at Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from 1-7:30 pm. Visitors will be guided to specified parking and ushered through stations in intervals to insure social distancing. A VIRTUAL Rosary and Memory Share Live Stream to begin at 8 pm. Access to this live stream is through Sammy’s tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 2 pm. Due to COVID-19, the family has requested that guests arrive between the times of 12:30-1:45 pm to arrange social distance seating. Seating will be limited to 200 guests. Live streaming of the Mass may be accessed on the Hillier Funeral Home (Bryan Location) Facebook Site.

Original story:

Brazos County commissioner Sammy Catalena has died.

The Brazos County native passed away at his home Tuesday morning at the age of 72.

A graduate of Stephen F. Austin high school in Bryan and a member of the Texas A&M class of 1972, Catalena was elected as precinct two county commissioner in 2010.

County judge Duane Peters knew Catalena when they were attending SFA and A&M.

Catalena and Peters also became neighbors.

And Peters said their relationship became closer after Catalena replaced Peters as precinct two commissioner.

Catalena’s business interests included a ranching operation, a rodeo and livestock company, and downtown Bryan businesses Catalena Hatters and the Texas Rose Boutique.

He was a medic in the Army’s 9th Infantry Division and served in Vietnam.

Catalena is survived by his wife Carolyn and sons Travis, Scott, and Clay.

Click below for comments from Duane Peters, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver:

Listen to “Brazos County Judge Duane Peters remembers Sammy Catalena” on Spreaker.

Statement issued by Brazos County:

It is with extreme sadness that Brazos County officials confirm the passing of Precinct 2 Commissioner Sammy Catalena. Commissioner Catalena passed away at his home today with his wife by his side.

Commissioner Catalena is a native of Brazos County. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan, and is a member of the Texas A&M University class of 1972. He was a medic in the 9th Infantry Division, U.S. Army, and served his country in Vietnam.

Sammy’s involvement in the community has been life-long, including his service as County Commissioner since his election in 2011. Familiar local businesses such as Catalena Hatters, the Texas Rose Boutique, and Sammy Catalena Rodeo and Livestock Company have all thrived under his ownership. He and his wife are members of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Sammy is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Carolyn, and three sons, Travis, Scott and Clay, along with much loved grandchildren, and lifelong friends.