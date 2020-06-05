Franklin Man Accused Of Pointing One Of Four Firearms In His Car At A Fed Ex Driver

Three handguns and an assault rifle were found in a car, whose driver is accused of pointing one of the handguns at a Federal Express driver.

According to a Bryan police arrest report, the Fed Ex driver said he was driving north on the freeway Thursday during the afternoon commute, when a Mustang changed lanes in front of him.

The Fed Ex driver said he honked his horn, then the other driver pointed a pistol at him.

20 minutes later, a Robertson County sheriff’s deputy stopped both vehicles on FM 2549.

The driver of the Mustang was arrested for deadly conduct. Then a search of the car led to finding the firearms.

53 year old William Hill of Franklin, who denied any involvement in what was described as a disturbance, was also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Hill is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $10,000 dollars.