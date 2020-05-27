 LISTEN LIVE 
Fourth Member Of The Brazos County Sheriff's Office Receives 100 Club Officer Of The Year Award

For the fourth time in the last three years, a member of the Brazos County sheriff’s office has been named officer of the year by the Houston based 100 Club organization.

Deputy Jason Lyday was recognized for saving the life last October of an individual who was in a state of a mental crisis.

Last year, investigators Laura Buttgenbach and Trey Oldham were recognized for their work in separate incidents. In 2018, deputy Jerry Basey received the award.

The 100 Club provides financial support for the dependents of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed or seriously injured in the line of duty in Brazos and 31 other counties surrounding Houston.

