Former Texas A&M Quarterback Ryan Tannehill Inks $118 Million Deal

The Titans are keeping the quarterback who led them within a victory of the Super Bowl, agreeing to a four-year, $118 million extension with Ryan Tannehill. The Titans went 7-3 over their final 10 regular-season games after Tannehill replaced Marcus Mariota. Tannehill was 9-4 as a starter last season and led the NFL with a career-best 117.5 passer rating, the fourth-highest in NFL history and a franchise best. He threw for 2,742 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions during the regular season after coming to Tennessee from the Dolphins.