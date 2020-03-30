Former Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Coach Gillispie Headed to Tarleton State

 LISTEN LIVE 
Posted by Sports Monday, March 30th, 2020

Former Texas A&M Men’s Basketball coach Billy Gillispie is headed back to Division I.

Gillispie, who coached the Aggies from 2004-07, has signed on to become the new head coach at Tarleton State, where he’ll help usher the program into Division I next year.

The 60-year-old Graford, TX native has also had head coaching stops at UTEP, Kentucky and Texas Tech.

