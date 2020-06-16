 LISTEN LIVE 
Former Texas A&M Kicker Franklin on 2021 Hall of Fame Ballot

Posted Tuesday, June 16th, 2020

Former Texas A&M place-kicker and two-time All-American Tony Franklin is on the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

The National Football Foundation announced the 78 players and seven coaches Tuesday.

Franklin, a barefooted kicker for the Aggie from 1976-78, left College Station as the NCAA leader in career field goals (56), career kick scoring (291 points), most field goals of 50 yards or longer in a career (16), most field goals made in a three-year career (45) and longest average for field goals made in a career (39.5 yards).

He’s joined on the 2021 ballot by Texas Tech Running Back Byron Hanspard, along with Texas offensive lineman Dan Neil and Longhorn defensive tackle Kenneth Simms.

