Former Library Director Dies

Dr. Larry Koeninger, former Director of the Bryan + College Station Public Library System, died Monday at his home.

Koeninger, who spent more than 10 years in the position, celebrated his retirement on Dec. 13, 2019.

News release from the City of Bryan:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the unexpected passing of Dr. Larry Koeninger on Monday, March 2 at his home.

Dr. Koeninger worked for the City of Bryan for more than 10 years as the Director of the Bryan + College Station Public Library System. During his tenure with the System, Dr. Koeninger was instrumental in spearheading the expansion of the Larry J. Ringer Library, increasing grant funds received for the System, and adopting a strategic plan for the Library System. He celebrated his retirement on Dec. 13, 2019.

Dr. Koeninger’s library services career spanned 43 years with positions in Texas, Minnesota, and Iowa. He obtained his Bachelor’s degree and two Masters degrees from the University of Texas at Austin, as well as a Doctorate from Texas Tech University.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Koeninger family during this difficult time,” said Joey Dunn, City of Bryan Deputy City Manager.

Ceremonial arrangements are pending at this time.

