Former College Station Standout Transferring to Central Michigan

Thursday, April 9th, 2020

Former College Station High standout and Sam Houston State quarterback Ty Brock has announced he’s transferring to Central Michigan.

The redshirt sophomore began the 2019 season as the Bearkats starter, and threw for nearly 1500 yards while tossing 9 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

