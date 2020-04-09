Former College Station Standout Transferring to Central Michigan

Former College Station Standout Transferring to Central MichiganSports Thursday, April 9th, 2020
Former College Station High standout and Sam Houston State quarterback Ty Brock has announced he’s transferring to Central Michigan.
After a lot of prayer and consideration, I am very excited to announce my commitment to Central Michigan University. So grateful for their opportunity #FireUpChips “In all your ways acknowledge Him,
and He will make your paths straight.” – Proverbs 3:6 pic.twitter.com/Bg0Lpp36aJ
— Ty Brock (@chewbrockka11) April 8, 2020
The redshirt sophomore began the 2019 season as the Bearkats starter, and threw for nearly 1500 yards while tossing 9 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
