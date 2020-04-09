Former College Station Standout Transferring to Central Michigan

Former College Station High standout and Sam Houston State quarterback Ty Brock has announced he’s transferring to Central Michigan.

After a lot of prayer and consideration, I am very excited to announce my commitment to Central Michigan University. So grateful for their opportunity #FireUpChips “In all your ways acknowledge Him,

and He will make your paths straight.” – Proverbs 3:6 pic.twitter.com/Bg0Lpp36aJ — Ty Brock (@chewbrockka11) April 8, 2020

The redshirt sophomore began the 2019 season as the Bearkats starter, and threw for nearly 1500 yards while tossing 9 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.