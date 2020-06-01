Former Auburn football coach Pat Dye dies at 80

By JOHN ZENOR

Former Auburn football coach Pat Dye has died at the age of 80. Dye took over a downtrodden program in 1981 and turned it into a Southeastern Conference power. The Lee County coroner says Dye died Monday at a hospice care facility in Auburn from complications of kidney and liver failure. His son, Pat Dye Jr., had told ESPN.com recently that the former coach had been hospitalized in Atlanta for kidney-related issues. He also said his father had tested positive for the coronavirus but had been asymptomatic. In 12 years at Auburn, Dye posted a 99-39-4 record. He also coached at Wyoming and East Carolina.