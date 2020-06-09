Fisher, Mond Address Return to Campus

 LISTEN LIVE 
Posted by Featured Stories, Sports Tuesday, June 9th, 2020

Texas A&M Football coach Jimbo Fisher and quarterback Kellen Mond discuss the student-athletes return to campus on Tuesday, the first official day that Aggie players can access on-campus facilities.

The team has not been able to participate in on-campus athletics activities since March 13th, when Texas A&M closed its facilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Listen to “Texas A&M Football Coach Jimbo Fisher Addresses Players Returning to Campus” on Spreaker.

Listen to “Aggie QB Kellen Mond on Returning Back to Facilities” on Spreaker.

 

Story & audio courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics

