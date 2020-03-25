First Week Of Off Campus Education In College Station And Bryan ISD

This is the first week for kindergarten through 12th grade students learning at home.

Updates were given this week on how that’s being done in the College Station and Bryan school districts.

CSISD’s at home learning program was shared by interim superintendent Mike Martindale, the district’s instruction director Jeff Mann, and two principals…Blaire Grande at Pebble Creek elementary and Tiffany Parkerson at College Station high school.

Monday night, the Bryan school board met by conference call. Superintendent Christie Whitbeck provided an update on the start of online learning in Bryan ISD.

Click HERE for more information from College Station ISD.

Click HERE for more information from Bryan ISD.

Click below to hear comments from CSISD and BISD administrators:

