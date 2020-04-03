First Grant Recipients Announced From Brazos Valley COVID-19 Relief Fund

United Way of the Brazos Valley and the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley has announced the first recipients of the Brazos Valley COVID-19 relief fund.

Grants totaling $210,000 dollars have been awarded to 14 small businesses and four non-profit agencies.

Applications for the second round of funding will be accepted from 9:00 a.m. on Monday, April 6 through Thursday, Apr. 9 at 12 noon.

As of Friday morning, more than $368,000 has been donated to the relief fund.

More information about donating and applying is online at uwbv.org/covid19.

From United Way of the Brazos Valley and Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley:

The Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund is pleased to begin announcing grant recipients for Phase I of funding. During this initial funding cycle, the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund is granting $210,300 to four nonprofits for programs to help Brazos Valley residents and 14 small businesses to assist with payroll or rent.

The review committee will continue to review applications from Phase I and will make further grant award announcements late next week. Grant recipients are being contacted via email with further instructions on claiming their grant funds.

Phase I nonprofit grant recipients of the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund include:

Brazos Valley Food Bank

Catholic Charities of Central Texas

REACH Project

The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station

Phase I small business grant recipients of the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund include:

Aggieland Autism Center, LLC

Ashley & Co.

Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center

Museum of the American G.I.

Nam Café

Painting with a Twist BCS

Pride Cleaners

Revival Barbershop, LLC

Salata

Shipwreck Grill

Smitty K’s

The Prenatal Clinic

Urban Table

Village Café

Funding applications for Phase II for this program will be posted at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Apr. 6, and will close on Thursday, Apr. 9 at 12 noon. Application periods and reviews will continue until all funds have been dispersed. Applications for Phase II of the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund will be posted online at uwbv.org/covid19.

This grant funding is designed to help existing nonprofit organizations and small businesses, therefore individuals are not eligible to receive monies from this fund. Those who have been laid-off or furloughed due to COVID-19 are encouraged to ask their employer to apply for a grant. Individuals can also contact 2-1-1 Texas, by dialing 2-1-1, to receive referrals to nonprofit organizations receiving a grant from the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.

Community nonprofits have partnered with local governments and businesses to launch a relief fund for Brazos Valley residents and businesses that face economic uncertainty as the region continues to follow CDC, state and city guidelines designed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund has already raised over $368,000 through local businesses and philanthropic donors. The City of Bryan will match these funds 1:1 up to $500,000 for organizations operating in Bryan city limits.

The goal is to provide funds for measures such as food, rent and utility relief for residents along with small business relief as the community follows social distancing and isolation measures to curb the spread of the illness within the community. Small businesses will be able apply for payroll assistance programs with these funds to help keep workers employed.

Anyone can donate to the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief fund by texting BVCOVID19 to 41444 or by donating online at uwbv.org/covid19.

For more information, visit uwbv.org/covid19.