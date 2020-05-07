First Brazos County District Court Wrongful Death Lawsuit Associated With Coronavirus

Brazos County district court has its first wrongful death lawsuit linked to coronavirus.

The widow and the estate of a resident at The Waterford in College Station is seeking more than $1 million dollars.

The Waterford is accused of gross negligence in the death of Joe Boothe by failing to provide appropriate essential care while he was in isolation.

According to the lawsuit, The Waterford misinformed residents in late March that the reason they were isolated in their rooms was due to a stomach bug. Boothe died April 5th from severe dehydration.

Among 27 alleged causes of negligence, are failing to isolate residents and employees who showed symptoms of coronavirus, failing to train employees to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, and failing to provide and require employees to wear personal protective equipment.

The lawsuit also claims coronavirus led to the deaths of at least seven residents at The Waterford and positive cases from 68 percent of residents and 13 of 31 employees.

According to online records, no answer has been filed by The Waterford or its Dallas based parent company.

Click HERE to read and download the lawsuit filed at the Brazos County district clerk’s office.